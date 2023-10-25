Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, celebrates Annual Function

Students of Class II, III A, IV A, VIII and XII H of the school celebrated its Annual Function-2. The theme, “Abhivyakti” (Expression) was presented meticulously through spectacular performances in the form of a cultural programme. The students gave performances in the form of singing, dancing, instrumental show, anchoring and roleplay. The performances were highly appreciated by chief guest Additional Director, Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, Jitendra Sanjta. An Abhimanyu act, bhangra and energetic performance by boys of Class XII added glory to the function. The function began with a welcome speech by the principal and ended with a vote of thanks. The episodes of lucky dips in between entertained the audience.
