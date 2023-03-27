Him Academy Public School,Vikas Nagar

Aditi and Dhanusha of Class XI completed their one-year Asia Kakeshi Project 2022-2023 under the aegis of the Intercultural Exchange programme, organised by the AFS, India, in collaboration with Japan. The project aims to promote cultural exchange and international understanding between Asian countries. During their one-year stay in Japan, students participated in a summit on Tsunami World Day, attended a global conference among high school students, and were a part of the Hiroshima Peace Culture Village conference. They also completed an advance certificate on global citizenship for social impact. Students’ innovative ideas and creativity were well-received during their stay in Japan, making waves and representing their school and country with distinction. Students worked with pupils from other Asian countries to develop solutions to environmental challenges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...