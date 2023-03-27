Him Academy Public School,Vikas Nagar

Aditi and Dhanusha of Class XI completed their one-year Asia Kakeshi Project 2022-2023 under the aegis of the Intercultural Exchange programme, organised by the AFS, India, in collaboration with Japan. The project aims to promote cultural exchange and international understanding between Asian countries. During their one-year stay in Japan, students participated in a summit on Tsunami World Day, attended a global conference among high school students, and were a part of the Hiroshima Peace Culture Village conference. They also completed an advance certificate on global citizenship for social impact. Students’ innovative ideas and creativity were well-received during their stay in Japan, making waves and representing their school and country with distinction. Students worked with pupils from other Asian countries to develop solutions to environmental challenges.