Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, celebrates Annual Day

The school celebrated its grand Annual Day-1. The event commenced with a melodious orchestra presented by talented students and teachers of the Department of Music. Principal, Academics, Dr Himanshu Sharma, delivered a speech welcoming chief guest Dr Ankita Chauhan, Designated Assistant Professor, Dept of Anaesthesia, RKGMC, Hamirpur, parents and guests. A prize distribution ceremony recognised students’ excellence in academics, competitions and sports. The cultural highlight of the day was the devotional dance performance by talented Class VI girls. Equally enchanting were the Class I boys and girls in their dance performance. The engaging activities for parents, such as the Lucky dip, added an interactive and enjoyable element to the event. A captivating Ashoka-themed performance based on the life and transformation of King Ashoka showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of the students stole the show.

