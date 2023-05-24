Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar students attend MUN

A delegation of six students — Rishit Sharma, Gauri (Class XI) Aadwik, Kaynaat, Anandita (Class IX) and Janhavi (Class VII) and two teachers — Prakrit Lakhanpal and Shelly Thakur — attended a Model United Nations (MUN) conference held at Emerald Heights, Indore (MP). During this conference, the delegate students enthusiastically participated in debate and discussions on various national and international issues and also passed resolutions on various other agenda points of national and international importance. Furthermore, they also experienced and understood the proper functioning and all other essential aspects of the United Nations.
