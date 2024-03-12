Him Academy Public School, Vikasnagar, Hamirpur

Achyut Krishna, a student of the school, has secured the top position in the state in the entrance exams for B.Arch and B.Planning. These exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to various IITs, NITs, and engineering colleges. Local social worker Pankaj Bharati’s son, Achyut Krishna, achieved a score of 99.79 percentile in the B.Arch entrance exam and 99.95 percentile in the B.Planning exam. His mother, a lecturer in chemistry in a government school, and his grandfather Chandra Shekhar Sharma, a senior journalist, along with grandmother Saraswati Sharma, expressed joy over Achyut’s achievement. Prior to this, Achyut Krishna had scored 98.89 percentile in the JEE Main exam. In JEE Main exam, he had topped the Hamirpur district. School Director Pankaj Lakhnpal, Principal (Academics) Dr Himanshu Sharma and his faculty members congratulated Achyut Krishna for his remarkable achievement. Achyut credited his school management, teachers, and parents for his success, stating that he is happy with the results.

#Hamirpur