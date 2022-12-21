Himalayan Public Sen Sec School, Sarkaghat

The 33rd Annual Prize Distribution Function of the school was held on its premises. Dr Uday Bhanu Rana, a famous gynaecologist, was the chief guest. He donated Rs 51,000 for the welfare of the students and school development. The event started with lighting the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest. A prayer dance and a welcome song by students mesmerised the audience. School Principal Premlata Dogra presented the annual report of the school. At the end of the programme, the winners of various co-scholastic and cultural competitions conducted during academic year 2021-2022 were rewarded with medals and trophies by the chief guest. These meritorious students are Shivani, Vaibhav, Sujal, Aradhaya, Ygyan, Adhyay, Shivanshu, Aditya, Akshara ,Tanvi, Shaurya Gupta, Arman, Arnav, Kajal, Muskan, Abhinav, Kritika, Aastha, Kanishka, Shivansh, Sachit, Sakshi, Aakash, Kartik, Shrinkhla, Surya, Prinshul, Ritika and Adhyatam.