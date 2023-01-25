Himalayan Public Sr. Sec. School, Sarkaghat

The National Girl Child day was celebrated in the school on January 24 in order to raise awareness about gender inequality faced by girls in India. On this occasion, Anjali Verma, who was an old student of the school, participated in the function as the chief guest. Various cultural activities such as dances, songs and skits were performed by students of school. School chairman BR Rana and Principal Prem Lata Dogra gave a motivational speech.
