Himanshi bags wushu medal

Himanshi of Class X of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, made the country proud by clinching silver medal in the 60 kg category at her debut in the eighth World Junior Wushu Championship held in Tangerang, Indonesia. She gave a tough fight to the gold medallist Kosar Alizadeh of Iran to secure the second position. Himanshi was the proud member of the Indian contingent that won eight medals at the championship. Expressing her happiness on winning silver medal at the world championship, Himanshi said it was a matter of pride for her to represent her country in the world championship and to secure the second position too. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, congratulated Himanshi on her accomplishment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire
Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...