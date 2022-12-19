Himanshi bags wushu medal

Himanshi of Class X of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, made the country proud by clinching silver medal in the 60 kg category at her debut in the eighth World Junior Wushu Championship held in Tangerang, Indonesia. She gave a tough fight to the gold medallist Kosar Alizadeh of Iran to secure the second position. Himanshi was the proud member of the Indian contingent that won eight medals at the championship. Expressing her happiness on winning silver medal at the world championship, Himanshi said it was a matter of pride for her to represent her country in the world championship and to secure the second position too. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, congratulated Himanshi on her accomplishment.