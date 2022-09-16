Hindi Diwas celebrated

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Viilage Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, HP. On this occasion, a special morning assembly was organised in the school in which children performed a prayer and other activities in Hindi. Children highlighted the importance of Hindi language by presenting a short play on this occasion, while Hindi teacher Rekha Devi described Hindi language as the identity of India and heritage of Indian culture. She said that growing apathy towards Hindi could pose a threat to the very existence of our country. On this occasion, the Principal Tarsem Kumar also shared his views on the importance of Hindi. On this day children also took part in various activities. Students of Class I and II wrote beautiful calligraphy in Hindi, while children of Class III to V wrote essay on the importance of Hindi language. Children from Class VI to IX participated in activities like writing slogans, poems etc on Hindi language. On this occasion, the Chairman, Jagdish Singh graced the occasion with his presence.