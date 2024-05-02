Hindi newspaper reading contest at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A Hindi newspaper reading competition was organised by Sahityik Club at the school. The program was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. Students from classes VI to VIII participated in it. The main objective of the competition was to develop reading skills among students. They participated in the competition with enthusiasm. Addressing the children, Dr Tomar said, “To develop reading skills, one should continue the practice of reading newspapers, magazines and other useful books of life.” In the end, the principal rewarded the winners and motivated them to participate in such activities and competitions in future also.

