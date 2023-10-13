Hindi Pakhwada closing, prize distribution ceremony held at KV, Dharamsala Cantonment

Hindi Pakhwada closing ceremony and prize distribution ceremony were held at the school. Various activities were organised under Hindi Pakhwada in September. Under Hindi Pakhwada, various competitions, like Hindi calligraphy, Hindi paragraph writing, poster making, essay writing, dictation writing and poetry writing, were organised for the students of the school. A book exhibition was also organised to increase students’ interest in Hindi language and literature. The programme started with the green welcome of the chief guest and singing of the welcome song by students. The programme was hosted by Jyoti Chauhan. In the closing day function, 50 Hindi children’s books were presented to students by the Union Bank of India. The winners of various competitions were rewarded with children Hindi literature books and certificates. Samita, PGT, Hindi, proposed vote of thanks. School Principal Pushpa Sharma congratulated the winners.
