Hindi play staged at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

A Hindi play titled 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna' was conducted by students of Class VIII under the able guidance of Meeta Relhan. The main characters of the play were played by Lavish Sharma, Aditya Kumar, Anvi Singh and Lakshay Kapoor; and were appreciated by Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann. Meanwhile, under the aegis of 'Hubs of Learning', inter-school carrom and chess competition was organised by the school. Students of four schools (Tagore Bal Niketan School, Mount Litera Zee School, DAV School, Madhuban, and the host school) participated.