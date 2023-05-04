Hitesh scores 99.7 percentile

A student of Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar, Hitesh Khanna of Class XII (non-medical) has cracked JEE-MAINS conducted by the National Testing Agency with 99.72 percentile and brought honour to the school as well as his parents. He has qualified successfully for JEE (Advanced). The school management applauded him and encouraged him to stand triumphant in the future too.
