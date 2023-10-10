Hockey players of Revel Dale Public School shine

Students of the school secured top positions in the national-level hockey tournament conducted at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Odisha, under the aegis of the CISCE. Two students, Gurmandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh, both of Class IX, represented the team of North India in the under-19 category and competed with Odisha team in the final match and outperformed the rival team to win the gold medal for the entire North India region. Four players of the school, Jarmanveer Singh (Class VIII), Jagroop Singh (Class VII), Arbaaj Singh (Class VIII) and Harmanpreet Singh (Class VII), were the members of the North India’s under-14 team that secured the third position in the national-level hockey tournament by beating Tamil Nadu team. Two students of the school, Jarmanveer Singh (Class VIII) and Jagroop Singh (Class VII) have been selected for the SGFI Hockey Tournament. They will attend special training camps and will get a rare opportunity of playing in the National School Games.

#Hockey