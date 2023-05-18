Hockey tornament at Sainik School, Kunjpura

The Inter House Junior Hockey Tournament, 2023-24 was held at the school. Principal of the School, Col. Vijay Rana along with Cdr Tajinder Singh Gill, Vice-Principal, witnessed all matches of the tournament. on the last day of the event the Chief Guest, Lalit Jindal, Superintendent Engineer, PWD (B & R), Karnal, was welcomed and the last match of the competitionwas played between Chillianwala and Thaneshwar houses.The players displayed impressive stick work. The final result of the tournament was as follows: Panipat House won the championship, Thaneshwar House team was runners' up; Kurukshetra House was in the third spot and Chillianwala stood fourth. Ankit of ThaneshwarHouse was selected as The Best Player and Dev of Panipat House, was selected as the Best Goalkeeper and Kinshukof Panipat House was declared the Best Upcoming Player. Principal while congratulating the victorious participants said that Sainik School Kunjpura will do well in the upcoming All India Sainik Schools Sports Festival to be held for the first time this year.