Holistic development of students by building leadership skills and teamwork

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

The school believes in providing the best possible education that focuses on the holistic development of the students. The school is proud of its academic excellence and extra-curricular achievements for the past 69 years. The students consistently excel in competitive exams, both at state and national-level. In the past year, we have had a remarkable performance in Class XII board exams. As many as 453 students appeared for the Class XII CBSE examination with 174 students scoring 90% and above marks in the session-2021-22. Tamanna Aggarwal (Humanities) stood first among all government schools with 99.2% marks. We give ample exposure to our students through various co curricular activities. These activities not only help our students develop their skills and talents but also foster teamwork, leadership, and social responsibility. We just had a talent hunt show in our school wherein students were selected for different activities. Tanmay, our special student of Class XII, gave a dance performance in this.

How are the lessons of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

The pandemic forced us to adopt online teaching methods. Teachers as well as students had a big-time lesson to learn in switching over to the online mode and then to the hybrid mode. We have now been successful in the transition, and have taken steps to incorporate the lessons learned from online teaching into our normal offline mode of teaching. We have upgraded our digital infrastructure and are in the process of upgrading our classrooms with the latest technology.

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

The New Education Policy (NEP) has set new goals for school education and we have taken steps to implement its recommendations. We have revised our curriculum according to CBSE norms and the Learning Outcomes. We are promoting inter-disciplinary learning to encourage critical thinking and problem-solving skills among our students. We are also providing vocational education — Beauty and Wellness, IT — to our students to ensure that they are job-ready and can contribute to the economy. We also have an Atal Tinkering lab for the students . The science park and a mini dome are our latest additions in the school.

Any special handholding initiative for underachievers?

At GMSSS-16, we believe that every student has the potential to succeed. We have initiated a special handholding program for underachievers to help them overcome their academic challenges. We conduct regular PTMs, counselling sessions, provide remedial classes to help these students catch up with their peers. We invite volunteers to guide and motivate our students every month.

Your vision for students.

My vision is to empower our students with the knowledge, skills, and values to succeed in life. We make our students confident, responsible, and compassionate individuals who can contribute to the society. To achieve this goal, we are committed to providing our students with a nurturing and supportive environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and critical thinking. We believe in a student-centric approach to education, where the focus is on the individual needs of each student.