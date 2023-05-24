Holy Angels School, Rajpura

The school congratulated all ICSE 2023 candidates for securing excellent results in Class X exams. Auaank Aryan was the school topper and scored 99%, followed by Gurleen Kaur Bhatia 98.6%, Smriti 97%, Dhanya Sood 96.6%, Ketan Kumar Singhal 96.4%, Ridhima Garg 96.2%, Janvi Mehtab 96% and Vidita Goel 96%. Besides, 62 students scored 90% and above marks.
