Holy Mary’s School, Banur

The school organised a memorable investiture ceremony. The air was filled with pride and anticipation as deserving students were honoured with badges of leadership and responsibility. Each moment, from the solemn oath-taking to the pinning of badges, radiated with significance and promise for the future. The management, faculty, and students gathered to witness the momentous occasion, celebrating the dedication and integrity of the emerging leaders. The investiture ceremony of 2024 will be remembered as a testament to the values of excellence and service that HMS upholds. Director and founder of the school CC Devassy congratulated all students and encouraged them to keep moving towards their success and of the school.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.