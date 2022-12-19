Honing critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students

What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

Other than learning and teaching the school has excelled in parental engagement, community outreach and sports activities.

How are the "Lessons" of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Learning is a continuous professional development that constantly expands skill and knowledge. Pandemic has taught us to adapt both professionally and personally.

What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

28:1

NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progress in its implementation?

All educationists are emphasising on less content and more cheering the students to think critically and polish their problem- solving skills. Education is focused as learner-centered, discussion based, enquiry driven, pliable and holistic.

Special handholding initiative for underachievers.

By using remedial teaching methods students are given a chance to build on their strengths and interests.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students.

The school is in the process of introducing vocational courses for students.

Your vision for your students.

I try to be an inspiring and empowering personfor my students so that they are excited and motivated to achieve success in their endeavors.