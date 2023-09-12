 Hope for juvenile justice : The Tribune India

First person

Hope for juvenile justice

Hope for juvenile justice


Tejaswani Gupta

Out of India's vast population of 1.42 billion, over 21% is in the age group of 13-18 years. These young individuals are undeniably a significant part of our future generation, and the actions we take today shape tomorrow’s society. While the government is diligently working towards development and welfare I believe that each of us can contribute in our own way to create a more inclusive society.

Over the past year, I have been actively involved with Aas Ehsaas, an NGO in Ludhiana. One of my most meaningful experiences has been volunteering at the juvenile observation centre under the juvenile justice board in Ludhiana. Here, I've worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of the inmates. Whether it's talks or conducting behaviour-modifying workshops, I've passionately participated in several initiatives.

It's essential to recognise that, despite their varying sentence periods, almost all these young individuals will eventually reintegrate into society. Yet, when we discuss the future generation, we often overlook them. They, too, are a part of our future.

While it's crucial to make them understand the consequences of their actions, we also need to inspire them to aspire to a better future.

What struck me most about these young individuals is their shared fear of whether society will ever accept them wholeheartedly and provide them with equal opportunities.

Their minds are burdened with apprehension, and we must acknowledge that offering a second chance is not a wrong choice.

We must prepare them for the second innings of their lives by offering proper guidance and formulating policies for their rehabilitation.

After all we are all collectively working towards a utopia for everyone.

I think it’s time we step outside our comfort zones and turn our eyes towards them .

Though I may play a minor role at this age, I believe I can have a significant impact in the near future, having sensitised myself to the struggles faced by this often overlooked segment of society.

By educating ourselves we can all play a pivotal role. I also believe that by making education more accessible and widespread, juvenile crime rates can be significantly decreased. It is important for us to reach the root of the problem. I also strongly believe that while formulating public policies, it's imperative for the government to consider not only conventional requirements but also mental health and the needs of marginalised groups.

With the right support and assistance, people can be motivated to make positive changes. I sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth, to sensitise themselves and acknowledge the needs of this overlooked group.

The writer is a student of Class XII, Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun

