Social network

How internet sensation kid ended up training with idol Tendulkar

How internet sensation kid ended up training with idol Tendulkar

Twitter

PTI

Mumbai, Mar 11

A practice video that his parents uploaded on social media led to a life-changing experience for five-year-old Sachin Tendulkar fan S K Shahid, who recently got to spend five days training with the maestro himself.

Shahid, whose father works in a hair salon, became an internet sensation recently when a video of his batting training caught the attention of international media and the late Shane Warne last month.

Warne, who passed away last week due to a suspected heart attack, also wished him luck for the future.

It also caught the eye of the man Shahid idolises, the now-retired Tendulkar, and before he knew it, the Kolkata-based boy found himself at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy here with the iconic batter personally present to encourage him and even hand out some tips.

"My son is five years old. His role model is Sachin Sir and it was his dream to see him. He wants to become a cricketer. Just to see him was his dream, but what Sachin Sir did, even a thank you is less," Shahid's father Shaikh Shamser said.

"We had uploaded a video of Shahid on our Twitter handle. This video was tweeted by Fox Cricket, which is an Australian channel.

"The channel tagged Tendulkar, former England captain Michael Vaughan and the late Shane Warne. We feel that Tendulkar saw this video after which a member of his team got in touch with us," recalled Shaikh.

Tendulkar took care of all the expenses during Shahid and his family's visit to Mumbai and arranged for their stay at a guest-house.

Shahid's father wanted his son to get some professional training and Tendulkar fulfilled that wish too.

"He took us to the academy where Shahid trained for five days along with other activities including swimming. We have also been given a routine and a schedule, which we follow at home," Shaikh said.

So what exactly did the master blaster tell Shahid?

"He gave advice on which balls to be played on the back-foot, which balls to play on the front-foot, he showed that. They also showed how catches are taken and after that, how the bat and grip is held," Shaikh recalled.

"They showed us everything. They even said that the boy has natural talent and he would go far. This all happened recently," his father added referring to the trip to Mumbai last month.

Asked what's next for the boy, Shaikh said they are now searching for a good club where the child can be enrolled for professional coaching.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

3
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

7
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

9
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

10
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP’s victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Pilot killed as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

Injured co-pilot rushed to a medical facility, critical

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district