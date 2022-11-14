How to make a better world?

"Within a child lies the fate of the future."

—Marie Montessori

It is rightly said that the greatest legacy that one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren isn’t money or other material things accumulated in one’s life but rather a legacy of character and faith.

I personally believe if a person has a good character, then he/she can surely build a nation. If children have faith in their actions and thoughts, they can make the world a better place.

Students can implement what they learn from their elders and books.

Until and unless students follow what they learn in schools about reduce, reuse and recycle they cannot bring a change.

A simple example can be how children buy a new dress on every other occasion. How children buy new pens instead of re-filling the old ones.

We as children need to learn to stay without ACs as turning these on releases harmful gases which hurts the ozone layer.

We also need to minimise the use of social media. Children nowadays are addicted to social media; they check messages which are not related to them in anyway.

This leads to anxiety and sometimes depression.

If we have faith in ourselves and do not get distracted, we can make the world a happier and better place to live.

Senior citizens have an isolated life as they have lost some loved ones and children can bring happiness to anybody's life.

It’s simple; children can frequently visit the nearby old-age homes or even just talk to an elderly person to bring sunshine in their lives.

Don’t forget, 'charity begins at home' children can cuddle and talk to their grandparents in a loving and caring manner.

It is also worrisome to see many of one’s peers suffering from diseases caused by eating junk-food. They waste food because they are privileged. Instead of taking way more food than you can actually eat, take less quantities and give to kids who are in need of food.

At last, I would like to tell the children out there that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. Nothing is impossible if you take it one small step at a time. Moreover, we should always remember to be kind to everyone as no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Your behaviour is a choice.

Hridyanshi Singh, Class VI, Manav Rachna International School, Mohali