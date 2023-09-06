How will India become a developed nation?

India, a developing nation, will surely have a developed future. But there are many challenges for it to become so. Many factors are there to create nuisance in India’s path to develop.

These are poverty, economical problems of the country, people’s stereotypical thinking, children, who are the future of nation are not getting proper education and health facilities, increasing population, problems of unemployment, illiteracy and many more.

Once these problems will be solved, no one could stop India from progressing. Also many technology-based ideas have to be introduced. Talking about poverty, about 16.4 per cent of India’s population live in poverty. Government actions could solve this by giving those people good opportunities, facilities and above all, education must be provided because illiteracy is the worst problem which further creates more problems.

Inequality in wealth distribution, low level of technology, lack of access to basic amenities are the major issues which affect a country’s economy. And this directly affect development of nation.

Over population is also a major issue. Children, the future of the nation are not being provided with proper education and health facilities. Many children even suffer from malnutrition and beg on roads instead of going to schools. The government should take actions to provide them free education or education at a low cost.

There are many government schools which provide education at a very low cost but still many parents’ stereotypical mind set don’t allow them to send their children to schools. Like many parents from low backgrounds still think that girls shouldn’t be provided with education which really is a very big problem. In this way, poverty will never decrease and illiteracy will increase.

Spreading awareness among people is must to change their mind set. Health is also as important as education. Mostly adolescents are not taking care of their health. Everyone from children to adults, are suffering from some disease. Every year roughly 5.8 million Indians die due to diseases.

Poverty is also a major cause of ill health because many poor can’t afford proper health facilities. So, by eradicating poverty, illness will automatically be removed.

These all factors are acting as a barrier in India’s growth. But India will definitely take the remarkable place of development in 2047. And this will happen by everyone’s contribution in steps to make it happen.

Kavya, Class VIII, Stepping Stones senior secondary school, Chandigarh