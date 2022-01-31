HP schools to reopen for Classes IX to XII from February 3

Shimla, January 31
With slight ease in the Covid-19 situation, the Himachal Pradesh Government today decided to lift some of the restrictions, including opening of all summer closing educational institutions from February 3.
The decision to ease curbs was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Night curfew would, however, remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am. The ease in curbs would come into effect immediately.
All summer closing educational institutions from Classes IX to XII would open from February 3, along with all other higher education institutions. All coaching institutions and libraries would also remain open from February 3.
