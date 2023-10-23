If I were a cloud

I am cloud and live in the sky

It is my home, If you look at me,

I can tell whether it is going to rain or a sunny day.

You can see me daily.

Sometimes I am white and sometimes I am grey.

If I am grey, I bring rain.

I have all shapes and sizes and I travel in the sky.

I hide the Sun and make people happy as I make the weather awesome.

Kids love me. They draw me easily…. See you daily.

Devarsh Nautyal, Class I, Shemrock School, Mohali