If I were a cloud

I am cloud and live in the sky
It is my home, If you look at me,
I can tell whether it is going to rain or a sunny day.
You can see me daily.
Sometimes I am white and sometimes I am grey.
If I am grey, I bring rain.
I have all shapes and sizes and I travel in the sky.
I hide the Sun and make people happy as I make the weather awesome.
Kids love me. They draw me easily…. See you daily.
Devarsh Nautyal, Class I, Shemrock School, Mohali
