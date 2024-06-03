Importance of time management in student’s life

Time is the most valuable and essential asset in a student’s life. It marches forward relentlessly and, once lost, can never be reclaimed. Students aiming for success in competitive exams understand this well, often starting their preparation early to avoid wasting a single moment. But the significance of time management extends beyond students to anyone aspiring to achieve their goals and attain success.
Effective steps for mastering the art
- Prioritise: Identify what tasks are most important.
- Avoid procrastination: Tackle tasks promptly to stay on track.
- Set timetables: Create schedules to structure your time effectively.
- Engage in sports and extracurricular activities: Refresh your mind and stay physically fit.
- Remember, “Time is a dime, and wasting it is a crime”. Embrace these practices to harness the full potential of your time and move steadily toward your goals.
Studies show that individuals who grasp the importance of time management are more likely to succeed than those who don’t. Top achievers in any competitive field usually begin with meticulous planning before taking action. Utilising tools like weekly or daily planners can help organise tasks and set priorities according to one’s needs. Setting realistic daily goals and gradually increasing them allows for stress-free preparation.
Moreover, free time between study sessions offers a golden opportunity to develop new skills, which can be a significant advantage during interviews. Employers favour candidates who possess a diverse skill set, bringing them closer to their goals. While managing time can be challenging, disciplined time management is crucial for maintaining a balance between body and mind.
Saayujaya Thakur, Class XI, RK International School, Nabahi
