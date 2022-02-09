Important English phrases for daily conversations

Awal Madaan

You might have impeccable grammar, but that doesn't make you a strong intercultural communicator or make you confident and competent in public speaking. So, if you want to learn to speak a new language, whether it's English or another, you should pay attention to the most common phrases used in that language because they're one of the most important factors in determining whether or not you'll be able to speak the language fluently in a short span of time. Here are a few of the important phrases for daily conversations:

‘What brings you here?’

It is a decent and respectful way of asking ‘why are you here, right now?’ While 'why are you here?' is a bit unpleasant and abrupt, 'what brings you here?' sounds more like an expression of interest to respond than a demand. The term 'you' is frequently emphasized, specifically when the person's appearance or presence is unanticipated. For instance, “what brings you around here, Alice? I feel like I haven’t seen you in a long time.”

‘You never know’

This expression is used to convey that knowing what will happen is impossible and that there is some optimism that things are going to turn out good. For instance, you never know if you'll win the lottery, or you never know anyone can win the lottery. Another best example can be: You never know who will show up at her parties; anyone may turn up.

‘The sooner the better’

When you believe something should be done as soon as possible, you say the sooner the better. To put it another way, the sooner [something] is completed, the better. For example, the kidnapper is someone we need to arrest, and the sooner the better, or please create a report on all cash flows of the last four months, and the sooner, the better it is.

‘Leave it to me’

You can mention this to let others understand that they don't have to do anything or worry about anything since you'll take care of everything, or simply put, you'll be responsible for it. Let's look at a few examples: "Leave it to me," I said when my assistant said he'd book the hotel rooms as I’m associated with the hotel's manager. Or "Can you make all of the arrangements for the meeting?" "Don't be concerned, sir. "You can leave everything to me."

‘What’s wrong with you?’

This phrase is used to express disgust or disapproval of someone's statements, actions, or conduct. For instance, “We've finally been invited to a wonderful dinner party, and you have to go and make a scene, what's wrong with you?"

The writer is CEO and Founder, AwalEnglish.com