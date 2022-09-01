Impressive exhibition at JPS Academy, Assandh

The annual exhibition was organised at the school. More than 850 students took part in in the exhibition and showcased their artistic and innovative skills in the form of charts, working models and projects. More than 2,000 students and parents visited the exhibition. Models of 'BMI index', 'Journey of JPS Academy', 'Electricity produced by speed breaker and prevention of accidents', 'Multiple gas stove' and 'GST function' were the centre of attraction. Chairman of the academy Yogender Rana appreciated the efforts and creativity of students.