Include Sahibzadas' history in school curriculum: DSGMC

New Delhi, February 10
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to include the history of the four Sahibzadas — children of Guru Gobind Singh — in the school curriculum in Delhi.
In a letter written to Kejriwal on the issue, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the Government of India had officially declared to observe “Veer Bal Divas” on December 26 every year to commemorate the unparalleled martyrdom of the Sahibzadas — Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.
A chapter on the Sahibzadas should be included in the textbooks of the schools of the Delhi Government so that children can learn about them, said the DSGMC. The letter also demanded that a chapter on “Delhi Fateh Divas” should be included in the textbooks of the Delhi Government schools to educate children about the time when native Indians defeated Mughal Emperor Shah Alam-II in 1783.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...