India-born scientist elected to US National Academy of Sciences

New Delhi, May 4

Kamal Bawa, a noted, India born, conservation biologist and president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment (ATREE), was elected to the US National Academy of Sciences, ATREE said on Wednesday.

The election to the 170-year-old academy is recognition of his significant contributions to science by its members. Bawa, is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London). IANS