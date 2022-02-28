India Science Festival announces the Science Word of the Year

New Delhi, February 28

India Science Festival celebrates India's National Science Day with the announcement of SciWo:Science Word of the year!

SciWo is a globally unique initiative to bring to limelight a word or phrase which has caught or ought to catch the imagination of the scientific community and also, the public eye.

This is the first inaugural year for ‘Science Word of the Year' and ISF shall be announcing a SciWo every year from now.

SciWo, a public science initiative, will inform the public on the major developments in different fields and how scientific breakthroughs are being scripted. For the community, it will create a long term public memory and narrative of how science has evolved, a mechanism to reflect back on the journey and contribute towards the ‘science of science'.

In the first year, SciWo is being announced in three categories, namely Computer Sciences/Engineering; Mathematical Sciences and Life Sciences/Biological Sciences.

Computer Science/Engineering

#1: Graph Neural Network

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are a class of deep learning methods designed to perform inference on data described by graphs. GNNs are neural networks that can be directly applied to graphs, and provide an easy way to do node-level, edge-level, and graph-level prediction tasks.

Mathematical Sciences

#1: Langlands Correspondence

The classical Langlands correspondence is a collection of results and conjectures relating number theory and representation theory. The geometric Langlands correspondence relates algebraic geometry and representation theory.

Biological Sciences/Life Sciences

#1: RNA Sequencing

RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) is a highly sensitive and accurate tool for measuring expression across the transcriptome, it is providing researchers with visibility into previously undetected changes occurring in disease states, in response to therapeutics, under different environmental conditions, and across a broad range of other study designs.

Varun Aggarwal, founder of ISF said, “SciWo is a one of its kind initiative across the world and uses a data-based method to look at the evolution of science. It will excite the young generation and public at large about new discoveries and inventions. It will also provide the community a method to reflect on where their respective field is moving.”

To learn more about the SciWo for each category visit https://www.indiasciencefest.org/sciwo