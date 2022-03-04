Biodiversity under threat

India witnessed loss of fifth of species over 20 years

India witnessed loss of fifth of species over 20 years

Picture for representational purpose only. iStock

Nimli (Rajasthan), March 4

Biodiversity, our scientists tell us, is a measure of the health of an ecosystem. The greater the genetic diversity, species diversity, and habitat diversity in a landscape, the greater the resilience of that landscape to disturbances such as pollution, invasive species, etc.

But at the same time, for multiple reasons, there has been a constant loss of species. Speaking on the World Wildlife Day on the topic of 'The Great Extinction: The state of biodiversity (India and the world)', Zoological Survey of India Director Dhriti Banerjee brought out the impact of the changing climatic conditions and the loss of species.

Quoting from her personal experience of a field trip to an area from Arunachal Pradesh, Zoological Survey of India Director Dhriti Banerjee said, over the last two decades, she has found that over a fifth of the species have been lost.

She said she would not use the term extinction -- obviously, as it involves a whole lot of procedures -- but there was no denying that scores of species were lost over the last century.

Appearance of certain types of insects in an area where those were not found earlier is an indicator of the changing climatic conditions, she said and termed insects as indicator species.

In her presentation, she mentioned how, across the globe, every day, up to 150 species are lost. Every year, between 18,000 and 55,000 species become extinct. The cause: human activities.

The world's oceans could be virtually emptied for fish by 2048. One in eight plant species are in danger of extinction within the next 30 years.

About 52 species of birds, mammals and amphibians move one category closer to extinction on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List every year, her presentation mentioned.

There were multiple extinctions and most of the extinction events are likely to have been caused by a combination of factors.

Every day, up to 150 species are lost. Every year, between 18,000 and 55,000 species become extinct. The cause: human activities. The world's oceans could be virtually emptied for fish by 2048. A study shows that if nothing changes, we will run out of seafood in 2048.

One in eight plant species are in danger of extinction within the next 30 years as per the IUCN Red List while about 52 species of birds, mammals and amphibians move one category closer to extinction on the IUCN Red List every year, the presentation mentioned.

Conservation brought back 21 to 32 bird species, and 7 to 16 mammal species were pulled back from the brink of extinction. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

2
Trending

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan first look posters out; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares on Insta, fans react, `The queen is back’

3
Himachal

Over 10,000 government employees in Shimla protest to reinstate old pension scheme

4
Punjab

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

5
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

6
Business

SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

7
World

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

8
Haryana

Four restaurant workers killed in Gurugram after car rams into their motorcycles

9
World

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10
Entertainment

Watch: Rula Deti Hai might leave TejRan fans in tears while they still admire Bigg Boss 15 popular couple's chemistry

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces seize Europe's biggest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

CM in Budget speech: Despite Covid impact, Himachal expected to register growth of 8.3%

Himachal Pradesh Budget LIVE updates: Farm-oriented budget with thrust on agriculture and horticulture

Despite Covid impact, state expected to register growth of 8...

‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine

‘Coffin takes more space in plane’: BJP MLA's shocker on student killed in Ukraine

Arvind Bellad says instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 p...

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: VK Singh

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...

SC to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

Supreme Court to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana takes note of the ...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Amritsar jail inmate’s death: Fellow inmates claim innocence

Tarn Taran: Man held for killing 5-month-old daughter

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Decomposed, dog-bitten body case: Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

India lose openers after making brisk start, reach 109 for 2 at lunch against Sri Lanka

Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

Decks cleared for new technology to process Chandigarh's waste

Chandigarh: Cheating case accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Ukraine crisis: Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

Jalandhar: BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

Ludhiana: 9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39 lakh

Ludhiana: Ex-govt employee alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud by private bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff