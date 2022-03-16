Hall of Fame

Indian-origin author Manjeet Mann shortlisted for UK children's book award

PTI

London, March 16

Indian-origin author Manjeet Mann has been shortlisted for her children's book ‘The Crossing', a tale of a little girl's friendship with an Eritrean refugee, for the UK's prestigious Yoto Carnegie Medal.

Mann, a UK-based author, actress, playwright and screenwriter, has been previously shortlisted for the prize for her debut children's novel ‘Run, Rebel'. ‘The Crossing' is her second novel and recently won the 2022 Costa Children's Book Award.

“Absolutely over the moon to have ‘The Crossing' shortlisted for the Yoto Carnegie Medal,” said Mann.

“A privilege to see this book amongst such brilliant titles, what amazing company to be in. Congrats to everyone on the shortlist,” she said.

The judges described Mann's novel as a “poignant story of shared humanity, with the stories of two teenagers – one a refugee and the other grief-stricken – cleverly entwined”.

The other seven books on the 2022 shortlist include: ‘October, October' by Katya Balen; ‘Guard Your Heart' by Sue Divin; ‘When the Sky Falls' by Phil Earle; ‘Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town' by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock; ‘Tsunami Girl' by Julian Sedgwick; ‘Cane Warriors' by Alex Wheatle; and ‘Punching the Air' by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam.

“On a personal level, having a research interest in the link between children's literature and empathy, I'm thrilled that our Yoto Carnegie shortlist showcases how friendship can help young people find the strength to navigate a path through challenging times,” said Jennifer Horan, chair of judges for the Yoto Carnegie Greenaway Awards 2022.

There are a further eight shortlisted books for the Yoto Kate Greenaway Medal, a sister prize celebrating illustration in children's books.

“We're also delighted to celebrate the power of pictures, not only on the Yoto Kate Greenaway list but in a couple of Carnegie titles too. Many of our shortlisted books remind us that art can help us to communicate and connect with young people when words sometimes fail us,” added Horan.

The Yoto Kate Greenaway Medal sister prize shortlist is made up of: ‘Drawn Across Borders' illustrated and written by George Butler; ‘The Midnight Fair' illustrated by Mariachiara Di Giorgio, written by Gideon Sterer; ‘Too Much Stuff' illustrated and written by Emily Gravett; ‘Long Way Down' illustrated by Danica Novgorodoff; ‘Milo Imagines the World' illustrated by Christian Robinson; ‘Shu Lin's Grandpa' illustrated by Yu Rong; ‘I Talk Like a River' illustrated by Sydney Smith; and ‘The Wanderer' illustrated and written by Peter Van den Ende.

The winners of both prizes will be announced on June 16 at a ceremony at the British Library and the winners will each receive GBP 500 worth of books to donate to their local library, a specially commissioned golden medal and a GBP 5,000 Colin Mears Award cash prize.

Now in its fourth year, the Shadowers' Choice Award – voted for and awarded by the children and young people who shadow the Medals – will also be announced at the ceremony.

The awards, the UK's longest running children's book awards, are sponsored by Yoto, a screen-free audio platform for children.

