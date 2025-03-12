India’s first and only Platinum Plus School

In a landmark achievement for Indian education, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School has become India’s first and only school to receive the prestigious Platinum Plus rating from QS I-GAUGE, confirming that Indian education stands on par with global best practices.

QS I-GAUGE, the Indian arm of QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) — a globally acclaimed authority known for its rigorous and transparent evaluation methodology-assesses schools on comprehensive criteria that span teaching and learning, competency development, resources and facilities, social responsibility, health and safety, academic facilitation, and governance and inclusion practices, with a specialized focus on arts, culture, and sports activities.

The Platinum Plus rating is reserved for those institutions that excel across every one of these key areas.

Advertisement

A solemn felicitation ceremony was held to commemorate this historic moment, attended by distinguished dignitaries, education leaders, and the school community.

At the event, Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor of Saveetha University, highlighted the significance of this achievement and reaffirmed the school's commitment to educational excellence, “The Pupil's Platinum Plus rating from QS I-GAUGE is not merely an achievement — it is a milestone for Indian education, affirming our place among the world's best institutions."

Advertisement

The Minister for School Education lauded the school for setting a new standard for excellence, inspiring schools across the nation to aim for global quality.

Reflecting on the rigorous evaluation process, Ravin Nair, CEO of QS I-GAUGE, emphasised that the Platinum Plus distinction is awarded only to schools that excel in every educational parameter, underscoring The Pupil's unwavering commitment to quality education, innovation, and student success.

Dr. Saveetha, Director of The Pupil, articulated that The Pupil is more than just a school--it is a movement to redefine education by nurturing excellence in academics, sports, arts, and leadership.

This esteemed recognition reinforces its mission to provide world-class education to every child.

The Pupil distinguishes itself with multiple centers of excellence.

The Super 100 JEE & NEET Program and IRIS - JEE & NEET Foundation provide intensive preparatory training for aspiring engineers and doctors, while The Pupil Quest cultivates creativity by offering professional-level training in arts, sports, and music during school hours.

Primary students engage in enquiry-driven transdisciplinary learning, supported by a state-of-the-art makerspace that nurtures innovation and future-ready skills.

With mandatory fitness coaching for all, meditation practices for senior students, and gymnastics training for younger learners, holistic development remains at the core of our education system.