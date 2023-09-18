Induction training held at Pratap Public School, Karnal

As a part of Capacity Building Programme, a two-day induction training (Guru Dakshta) programme was organised by the COE, Panchkula, at the school. The host school greeted the administrators in various capacities, who came to attend the training session. Educator and trainer Dr Anita Pant Sharma from Bhiwani and Dr Puja Walia Mann, Principal, Pratap Public School, Sector 6, equipped the trainees with the requisite abilities and resources needed to be successful in their roles and for their smooth onboarding into the CBSE system. By engaging principals and vice-principals in various activities the resource persons elucidated various learning outcomes and pedagogies to the participants. Around 58 teachers attended the programme. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks and awarding e-certificates to the participants.

