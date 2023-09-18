Induction training held at Pratap Public School, Karnal

As a part of Capacity Building Programme, a two-day induction training (Guru Dakshta) programme was organised by the COE, Panchkula, at the school. The host school greeted the administrators in various capacities, who came to attend the training session. Educator and trainer Dr Anita Pant Sharma from Bhiwani and Dr Puja Walia Mann, Principal, Pratap Public School, Sector 6, equipped the trainees with the requisite abilities and resources needed to be successful in their roles and for their smooth onboarding into the CBSE system. By engaging principals and vice-principals in various activities the resource persons elucidated various learning outcomes and pedagogies to the participants. Around 58 teachers attended the programme. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks and awarding e-certificates to the participants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...