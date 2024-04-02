Indus Public School, Badala Road, Kharar, holds Graduation Ceremony

The school conducted a Graduation Ceremony for students of junior classes. Tiny tots showcased their singing and dancing talent. While encouraging students, school Director Col SPS Cheema (retired) complimented the ‘graduates’ on their achievements. The Director congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the lives of students. While giving information about positive parenting, the Director gave tips in training and bringing up the children. He urged parents to spend quality time with their children and refrain them from using gadgets while having food. School Principal Parampreet Kaur Cheema said such ceremonies are important to nurture a feeling of pride since childhood, which will help the students to become responsible and successful citizens of future. Students as well as their parents were in jubilant mood after receiving the graduation certificates.

