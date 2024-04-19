Indus Public School, Kharar

The month of Baisakh was welcomed with usual fervour in the school. Tiny tots, dressed in colourful traditional Punjabi attires, celebrated Baisakhi. Wearing Punjabi dresses, students represented the culture of the state. Students were informed about harvesting, Jallianwala Bagh massacre and establishment of Khalsa. The celebrations started with the recitation of a ‘shabad’. Students performed folk dance bhangra and gidda in the fields where farmers were harvesting their ripe golden crop. Principal Parmpreet Kaur Cheema said Baisakhi has deep-rooted significance for Punjabis. The function ended with a lively presentation of bhangra by students of senior classes. Later prizes and gifts were distributed to the winners and participants.
