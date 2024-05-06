Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali, observes Labour Day

The Labour Day celebration at the school commenced with an atmosphere filled with gratitude and respect for the hard work and dedication of the workers. The event began with a solemn prayer, invoking blessings upon the labour force for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their respective professions. Attendees were treated to a heartfelt poetic tribute, vibrant dance performance followed by a thought-provoking nukkad natak, titled ‘Har Kaam Ka Samman’, which emphasised the importance of respecting and honouring every form of labour, regardless of its nature or scale. The spirit of camaraderie was further fostered through engaging games and activities, providing an opportunity for attendees to bond and unwind. School Manager Fr Tharthius conveyed insightful reflections, urging all to cherish the dignity of labour and extended appreciation and gratitude towards the dedicated workforce. The celebration concluded on a high note with energetic bhangra performances and a heartfelt vote of thanks making the Labour Day celebration a memorable and meaningful event.

