Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase-XI, Mohali

The school hosted an exposition on January 21. The inaugural ceremony was attended by chief guest Rt. Rev. Dr. Ignatius L Mascarenhas, school manager Rev. Fr. Tharthius, Principal Sr. Vanitha Veena, among others. Under the guidance of mentors, students from Classes V to IX made a stunning display of their innovative, static, non-static models, projects, charts on varied themes of English, Hindi, Punjabi, mathematics, science, social science, computer and art & craft.
Spectators were amazed by the hard work and creativity that the students had put in the exhibits. The selfie corners, games, traditional culture of Punjab, magic shows, puzzles and riddles were enjoyed and cherished by all. The chief guest said that to appreciate the bounties of life, one should love and live it to the fullest as it was short-lived.
