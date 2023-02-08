Innovation award for Daksha Mehta

Daksha Mehta, a student of Green Field Sr Sec School, Nagrota Bagwan (HP), won the award in the innovation category for using Edufiq, a popular gaming software, Minecraft Education, to enhance her learning and skills. She secured the first position under the innovators category Edufiq-Leap AI-2022 and under the guidance Mona Thakur. She showcased 21st century skills in solving her problems stated under the Sustainable Development Goals -- Good Health and Well Being. The team 'Crazy World' worked on the topic "Life Below Water" in which they made people aware of plastic waste and its harmful effects. She has been awarded with a cash prize of Rs 2000, given by the school Principal. Mona Thakur has also been awarded with Rs 2,000 for her guidance. The Principal said without positive attitude, success was called luck and with positive attitude, success was called achievement.