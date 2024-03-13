Innovative approaches add a punch to early learning

Jitendra Karsan

Gone are the days when nursery and kindergarten classes were synonymous with students loudly repeating their teachers’ instructions.

Early learning practices have undergone a massive transformation in recent years bringing in a new era of educational methodologies specifically designed to tap into various aspects of a young learner’s brain.

Memorisation and standardised exams have made way for personalised learning suited to the needs of each child.

Early childhood education is now focused on whole child development and preparing them for the future.

Here are some of the new-age early learning practices that have found a place in curriculums around the world:

1 Play-Based

Learning

Play-based learning is a dynamic and engaging educational experience for children where laughter, curiosity, and discovery take centre stage. It is based on the principle that children learn best when they are having fun.

This approach is not just about absorbing information, it is about developing creativity, problem-solving, and social skills through interactive and enjoyable experiences.

2 STREAM

Education

STREAM education combines Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics in an exciting, hands-on format.

It aims at developing an understanding of the world through experiments, artistic plays, lifelike simulations of real scenarios, and so much more. This approach focuses on creating thinkers and doers of the future.

3 Art-Based

Learning

Art-based learning is like unleashing a secret world of creativity in education.

Imagine a classroom where kids don’t just read about things; they imagine, draw, and paint them all the while living through the whole experience in their mind.

Through art-based learning, kids don’t just attend class, they embark on an adventure, exploring creativity, critical thinking, emotions, art, and culture.

4 Blended

Learning

Blended learning is a traditional meets modern approach, where time-tested learning methodologies are combined with advanced resources and the power of technology to prepare the students for a dynamic, ever-changing world. Having its roots firmly rooted in classic methods makes it a popular choice among parents as well as educators.

5 Reggio Emilia

Approach

In this approach, learning spaces are purpose-designed to encourage discovery and exploration.

Instead of following a predetermined curriculum, the dynamic environment encourages stimulation and critical thinking through open-ended activities based on individual interests and inquiries.

6 Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

SEL in early childhood learning is like a training ground for future emotional development and relationships. It focuses on developing emotional intelligence, managing feelings, building positive connections, and making responsible decisions.

This approach will lead to the development of individuals better equipped to handle stressful situations and express themselves effectively.

7 gamification of concepts

Gamification of educational concepts is an effective way to keep students engaged and excited about learning.

As active participants in their educational journey, their decisions and efforts directly impact their progress.

Gamification also promotes healthy competition and collaboration, which in turn cultivates teamwork and communication skills.

It is also adaptable to various learning styles and paces of individual students, allowing personalised training and guidance.

While digital games can be powerful tools for engagement, moderation is key to ensuring a healthy and balanced learning environment.

Parents and educators play an important role in setting healthy boundaries to be able to reap the advantages of technology while maintaining a holistic approach to their overall well-being.

Through these practices, educators empower young learners to explore, create, and develop a deep and lasting love for learning that will serve them well throughout their educational journey and beyond. The focus is on cultivating well-rounded individuals with the skills and mindset to take on the challenges of the real world.

The writer is Chairman, Safari Kid, India