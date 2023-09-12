Innovative learning through labs, field trips

What are the key achievements of your school over the past one year?

The school has attained many milestones the previous year, most importantly ensuring a smooth transformation of students from online mode due to Covid to offline mode. We presented our students with tremendous self-exploration opportunities in the form of a inter-house (Model United Nations, radio jockey, debates and declamations, poetry recitation, nukkad natak, etc) and inter-school events (business quiz, model making, dance and music) competitions. The school also got the golden opportunity to host the CBSE Cluster Handball and Volleyball Tournament for Under-19 Boys and Girls where sportspersons from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab participated. The school got the honour of the ‘Most budget friendly school with maximum facilities’ by the Federation of Punjab Schools. The school has been ranked No 1 in the category of co-curricular activities in the North India Merit Awards 2023-24. The school hosted an inter-school 'Comedy With a Cause Competition' and invited the schools of the Tricity for participation.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

Post Covid era was a humongous challenge for teachers as well as students in terms of social, emotional and psychological adjustments. The students had become out of touch with writing tasks and were faced with various anxious situations. An empathetic approach, regular counselling and compassionate attitude were instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition from online to offline mode. Interactive workshops were organised for students wherein they were guided to handle various social, psychological and emotional issues so that they could express their opinions and thoughts freely and could find solutions to their problems themselves.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

Teaching has been transformed completely with learner-centric approach and a practical outlook. Students are presented with innovative learning experiences in the form of lab activities, field trips and workshops. Co-curricular activities are weaved in relevance to the academics to strengthen the concept clarity. Integrated subject projects are assigned to students for inculcating a holistic learning experience.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

The school has a variety of clubs, like Literary, Cookery, ATL, STEM, MUN, Dance and Dramatics, to let the students explore their personality and talents. The school also arranges short workshops to polish the skills of the students. Coding and other skill subjects have been introduced for interested students and are benefitting the students.

What are the key assessment parameters used to grade students’ performance?

The key assessment parameters include academic scores, participation in co-curricular activities, behavioural parameters, value-based assessment, listening and speaking skills assessment and overall conduct of the students. The assessment is holistic and continuous following a system of rubrics designed specifically for every parameter.

Sports infrastructure and facilities in the school.

The school is well-equipped with sports facilities for lawn tennis, basketball, volleyball, football as well as cricket and has a training academy for skating and taekwondo. The students enroll in the classes and avail of the facilities for all the above sports. The school also plays host to CBSE Zonal and Cluster level Handball and Volleyball tournaments from time to time.

Your message for the students.

A student in today’s competitive world needs to have self-confidence, self-awareness and a drive to excel in his or her field of preference. The students need to be progressive and multifaceted in their approach towards academics as well as nurture their vocational talents for a holistic development of their personality. As our school motto goes, Aspire Achieve Ascend, it reflects a very optimistic outlook towards life and helps in crafting global citizens who are going to be the torchbearers of a bright future.

Are there any faculty training programmes?

The teachers are provided with enriching and well-designed training workshops in the school as well as motivated to attend online webinars and modules. The main areas of interest being NEP 2020, SQAA, NCF, cyber safety, innovation in teaching pedagogy, subject-specific workshops as well as sessions for mental health and wellness programmes for ensuring a healthy working environment for our teachers. The teachers are the driving force behind a successful learning.