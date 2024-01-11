Insightful training for educators at Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali

The school organised a two-day teachers training session in association with Vnurture Edusolutions, for empowering the educators with the right skills and providing an insight into the latest pedagogical trends. Day 1 sessions were on ‘The 4Cs of 21st century skills’ and ‘Classroom management’. On Day 2, ‘Financial literacy and time management’, ‘Importance of rubrics in language for evaluation’ and ‘Data handling’ sessions were conducted by the Vnurture team experts, along with a workshop on ‘Storytelling integration in the curriculum’. ‘Effective learning of social sciences’ session was taken by Principal Poonamjit Kaur for the social science department, focusing on Class X boards. The two days were productive and entertaining as the educators became students and were led through multiple sessions for their professional growth. Poonamjit Kaur appreciated the efforts of the resource persons and motivated the staff members to implement the pedagogies in their day-to-day classroom teaching and learning.
