Inspirational talk at Saffron Public School, Phagwara

Dinesh Mohan, a prominent TEDx speaker, actor and supermodel, shared his inspirational story, motivated students with tales of his struggles, dedication and love-filled journey to achieve the heights of life. His narrative ignited enthusiasm and determination in the hearts of all the students present. He shared his story of overcoming three years of depression, losing weight from 135 kg to 75 kg, and making a name in the modelling world at the age of 65 and redirected his life entirely. The inspirational programme, designed for students of Class IX to XII, clearly stirred the students, instilling a sense of excellence in them. Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood honoured Dinesh Mohan with a token of appreciation. The school’s Vice-Chairperson Inderjeet Kaur said Saffron Public School is proving its commitment to provide positive inspiration and guidance to its students which will go long way to shape their future in better way.

#Phagwara