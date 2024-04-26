Inspiring tale: Panchkula teacher’s tryst with Einstein’s FTL theory

Tribune News Service

Silky Bajaj

Chandigarh, April 26

Sandeep Tripathi, a physics teacher at Government School, Sector 7, Panchkula, who had earlier produced electricity from living and dead plants, has made a scientific breakthrough with deciphering of Faster Than Light or FTL communication.

It took Tripathi about 24 years to make this dream come true. He succeeded on April 12 at 8:45 pm after running over thousands of pages, millions of thoughts and formulae, scribbling and brainstorming. “24 years and all of a sudden! The answer was lying where Einstein had himself left it,” he shared.

Solving the mystery

Talking about his latest breakthrough, Tripathi said, “Albert Einstein was keenly involved in researching the unsolved mystery of faster than light communication.”

Tripathi has obtained the most definite and conclusive mathematical formulation on consciousness and goes beyond the Higgs Boson or God particle to the level of quanta of consciousness which he has christened ‘AUMONS’, after the revered OM.

There has to be a cause behind an effect and this was a missing link in Einstein’s faster than light theory. According to the latest developments in physics, there is a quantum foam which pervades the whole universe. In this quantum foam, there are continuous fluctuations in which matter is being created and destroyed.

Discovery of ‘Aumons’

In Tripathi’s words, “The universe is the beautiful interplay of interference patterns of 'Aumons' passing through the universal quantum foam slits. The particles and anti-particles from 'Aumons' in the foam slits can acquire mass via Higgs Boson. So, the actual God particle is the 'Aumon', not Higgs Boson.”

Light, like other electromagnetic waves, is a much later creation in the pre-existing and pre-travelling consciousness or quantum foam — Aumon fabric — faster than light, as cause produces effects & not the vice-versa.

The complete details of the breakthrough would come up only after the whole discovery is published in a leading scientific journal, he shares.

Hall of fame

Tripathi is a holder of four national, an Asian and four world records. He was also invited to the international conference on renewable energy ICRERN at UNESCO, Paris, and later as a speaker from India at the World Climate Summit, Dubai. Lately, he won accolades for fastest mental calculation of square roots. His unique model on the pressure cooker type water harvesting is designed to combat both drought and floods. Thought experimentation has been a part of Tripathi's research work, besides experimental processes.

Future implications

Sandeep Tripathi said the discovery would help in solving dark matter & dark energy which are so far unreached but still account for the bulk mass-energy of the universe. Whatever massive stars, galaxies we observe are mere five per cent, a lot of research is yet to be done, he added.

