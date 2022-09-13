Installation ceremony at R K International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat

The fourth Rotary Club installation ceremony was conducted at the school. Rotary Club president Aruna Kapoor and Young Generation Meena Thakur, Lata Gupta, KC Thakur, ML Gupta and Nalin Kapoor were present at the event. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Aruna Kapoor, other Rotarians and school Principa SK Sharma. They invested new club president Akshita Sharma (Class XII), secretary Avinash (Class XII) and treasurer Kartikey Sharma (Class XII) with responsibilities. A drawing competition was held in which the first position was secured by Samriti (Class VII), second by Ananya Sharma (Class VII) and third by Anmol. A declamation on 'New lifestyle' was conducted in which Shagun Thakur (Class XI) came first, Pranav Thakur second, Riya Sharma third and Anjali Chandel fourth. The winners were felicitated by the guests.
