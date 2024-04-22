Installation ceremony held at Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Mohali

The school organised the installation ceremony of the Interact Club, Rotary Club, on its campus. The chief guest was Interact Club president Ashima Sachdeva. The mission of the club is to promote responsible leadership. Children were made aware of the humanitarian service. Ashima Sachdeva made the students aware of the activities which could be followed during the year. Manav Singla motivated the students to work for the underprivileged sections of society. Bhangra by Class V students and a heartfelt vote of thanks concluded the event.

