Inter-House contests at Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

The school held an inter-house singing and dance competition to celebrate the festival of lights. Famous Kathak dancer Shruti Gupta, a two-time Limca Book of records holder, was the chief guest at the occasion. She has made a record of dancing barefoot at the height of 18,380ft at -24°C for 20 minutes in association with the Indo Tibetan Border Police, Ministry of Home Affairs. On the occasion, students of all the houses, Bhagat, Sarojini, Subhash and Tilak gave wonderful performances. Bhagat House won the first position in singing and dance competition. Aubhav of Bhagat House stood first, Sachi of Tilak House and Aushka of Sarojini House both bagged second position in the singing competition. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated all the winners.