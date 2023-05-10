Inter-house contests at State Public School, Shahkot

A balloon-balance activity for students of Nursery to Class II, skit competition for classes III to V and stand-up comedy for classes VI to VIII Group 'A' and class IX to XII Group 'B' were organised at the school. In the skit competition, Kalpana Chawla House got the forst position, Helen Keller House was second, while Amrita Pritam House students secured the third position. In stand-up comedy, Shankar and Gurnoor of Mother Teresa House got the first position in Group 'A'; Sukhman and Armanpreet of Amrita Pritam House came second, while Mohit and Parneet of Kalpana Chawla House were at third place. In Group 'B', Arshdeep Singh and Gamdoor Singh of Mother Teresa House got the first position, Mehak and Manrose of Amrita Pritam House secured the second position, while Mridul and Parminder of Helen Keller House came third. Overall, Mother Teresa House came first. Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal appreciated the efforts of participants.
