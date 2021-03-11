Inter-house cricket tourney

St Stephen's School, Togan, organised an Inter-House Cricket Tournament in the school campus. The four competing houses- Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn took part in it. Neptune House won the championship with Mars at second and Jupiter at third place. All players participated with sportsmanship. Students from all Houses witnessed the matches and cheered their teams. Chitraksh Singh (X) and PriyavratBenipal (X) were declared the Best Batsman and Best Bowler of the tournament, respectively.

St Peter’s Academy, Patiala

Students of St Peter's Academy, Patiala, observed Labour Day with enthusiasm. The programme began with a warm welcome of the hardworking supporting staff. It was followed by a devotional song, group dance and group song by the school choir. Manager, Rev Fr Dominic Bosco,Principal, Rev Fr Michael Collins thanked the supporting staff for their invaluable services and expressed that they were an indispensable part of the Peterite family. They were honoured with gifts to mark the day.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The Social Science Department, Legal Literacy Club and NSS Wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, celebrated Labour Day on its premises under the able guidance of the officiating Principal Shalini Saxena. The fun-filled programme included speeches, poems, group song and a skit by students highlighting the relevance of celebrating this day worldwide. The school also honoured the helpers and thanked them for their services towards school and community.

Baby Convent School, Banur

The International Labour Day was celebrated in the school to acknowledge the hard work of the support staff in the school. Students made cards and organised a function for them. Principal Reema Bathla concluded the function with her speech. The children expressed respect and gratitude by giving a handmade card and a goody bag to all helpers as they support everyone on a daily basis in the school.

Tagore Global School, Kurukshetra

Labour Day was celebrated with fanfare to remind students that helpers are the real architects of the society and they deserve respect. The teachers briefed the children about Labour Day and its importance. The students gave self-made badges and cards to the support staff to express gratitude. The Dance Club gave mesmerising performances. Students organised fun-filled games for the helping staff. On the occasion, Principal Dr Jayeta Auddy said the day was designed to forge a better understanding of the foundation builders of our society. Gifts were presented to the helping staff with gratitude.

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

Eid was celebrated with fervour on the campus. An informative speech was delivered in the morning assembly stating the importance of the festival. A melodious song was sung praising God. Principal Vandna addressed the students and appraised them about the customs and practices related to the festival and said all religions should be given due respect.

Employees honoured

PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, organised a special programme to honour the support staff of the school for their tireless efforts on the occasion of May Day. A cultural programme was also presented to mark this day. NSS volunteers of the school organised varied events to express their gratitude towards them. Students of the primary wing of the school brought small gifts for the employees as a token of love and respect. Principal Monica Sharma thanked the staff for their valuable services and appreciated their constant support. Gifts and refreshments were also distributed to make them feel special and respected.

Class XII given warm farewell

Delhi Public School, Kaithal, bade adieu to the outgoing batch of Class XII at 'Despedida'. The celebrations included a captivating magic show by a renowned virtuoso and dance, music and comic performances by Class XI students. Gourangi from Class XII got the title of 'Ms Elite Regalia' whereas Kiratpal was 'Master Elite Regalia'. The show stealers, Komal and Janit, won the prestigious titles of ‘Ms DPS’ and ‘Mr DPS’, respectively. Principal Shaji Verghese advised the students to make empathy, objectivity, compassion and willingness to take on newer challenges cornerstones of their lives. The Pro-Vice Chairman of the school, Satish Bansal blessed the students and wished them good luck for their forthcoming board exams.

Satluj Public School, Pkl

Satlujians celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Utsav, with the Income Tax Department team of Panchkula. Keynote speaker Assistant commissioner of IT Panchkula, Sarat Chandra, explained the contribution of IT towards the progress of the nation. A pledge was also undertaken by the students to be tax compliant. Co-chair/ Director Principal Krit Serai, welcomed the team. Satlujians learn from knowledgable seminars from various government and private institutions as part of the outreach programme and skill-based training.

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, celebrated International Worker's Day. A special assembly was conducted to mark the day and to inculcate the respect and kindness among the children.The programme commenced with the 'tilak' ceremony of all group D members. Shivi of Class IX briefed on the origin and significance of the day. Kanika of Class IX, highlighted the importance of the workers through her vivacious poem. A presentation was also made by the teachers of the school to forge a better understanding of the labour community among the students. Director of the school, Kamal Rai while praising the whole sub-staff, urged everyone to recognise and appreciate their hard work. She explained how, with thriving persistence and hard work, these people have made our society a better place to live in. In the end, sweets were distributed among the sub-staff members.

CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The students and the staff of CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7 , Chandigarh,celebrated International Labour Day by organising a special morning assembly. Students were enlightened about how the contribution of labourers to our society plays a key role in the growth of the economy of a country. The students participated exuberantly in activities of the day, namely oration, poster making, writing special note of thanks etc. As a mark of respect, handmade cards and gifts were presented to thank them and refreshments were also served. They also enjoyed different games. Principal Jyotika Ahuja encouraged the students to express their gratitude to the helpers of their school and society.